Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan Inaugurates Judicial Complex In Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:10 PM

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurates Judicial Complex in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurated Judicial Complex in Haripur.

The inauguration ceremony, held in the premises of the Complex, was attended by Judges of the Peshawar High Court, District and Sessions Judges from Hazara, Provincial law minister, officers of the district administration, office bearers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bar council, High Court bar association, district bar association, lawyers and media persons.

An official of the C&W Department gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Justice about the project. The total area of the Complex was 63 Kanals with 197188 Sq Ft covered area.

The Complex housed 30 court rooms, three record rooms, a conference room, offices, bar room, library, bar room for females, public lavatories, cafeterias, mosque, club halls, consultant rooms, judicial lock up and para legal shed.

The DSJ, Haripur, in his welcome address, thanked the Chief Justice for gracing the occasion with his presence. The presidents, High Court bar association and District bar association also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice for prioritizing the urgency to make the Judicial Complex functional in view of their pressing needs and ensuring its completion without further delay.

Inaugurating the Judicial Complex, the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court urged that scarce and scattered infrastructure underscored the need for a judicial complex with sufficient and secure accommodation to house courts and allied offices as also to facilitate the public.

To that end, he added, this project was conceived and materialized, keeping in view the future needs of the justice sector. The Chief Justice announced a package for smooth administration of justice to the bar on this historic occasion including a Virtual Court.

In the end, he said that he valued a judicial system based on merit and transparency meant to promote expeditious and inexpensive dispensation of justice and that he aspired for the same attributes to characterize the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judiciary.

