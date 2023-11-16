Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Muhammad Ibrahim Khan underscored the shared responsibilities of the bench and bar, highlighting the crucial role lawyers play in upholding justice

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Muhammad Ibrahim Khan underscored the shared responsibilities of the bench and bar, highlighting the crucial role lawyers play in upholding justice. He expressed these views while addressing lawyers at the District Bar Haripur where he inaugurated the new building for lawyers' offices and the Bar Club here Thursday.

The CJ expressed the court's unwavering commitment to providing support to lawyers whenever judicial expertise is required, emphasizing the fundamental nature of legal practice in the profession.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan assured that the selection and appointment of judges would adhere to principles of complete merit and transparency. Reflecting on his philanthropic endeavors during his tenure as Additional Session Judge and Session Judge in Haripur, he outlined the contributions such as establishing a Blood Donation Center in a hospital and providing X-ray machines.

He also mentioned his ongoing efforts to allocate a portion of his monthly salary for charitable activities, with a specific focus on promoting the Rule of Law and Service to Humanity.

Furthermore, Justice Ibrahim Khan stressed that accountability is not confined to the Chief Justice alone but extends to Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers. He urged them to actively participate in charitable initiatives.

The event was attended by Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Justice Muhammad Ijaz, Registrar Peshawar High Court Inamullah Wazir, District and Session Judge Haripur Shahnaz Hameed, District and Session Judge Abbottabad Iktiyar Khan, and President of the District Bar Association Haripur Javed Khan Tanoli. Lawyers, judicial officers, and administrative officials were also present.

As part of his visit, the Chief Justice inspected the Haripur Central Jail, conducted a thorough review of its various sections and met with inmates to comprehend their concerns.

Superintendent Jail Aamir Khan briefed him on the educational, health and welfare initiatives implemented for the prisoners during the visit.