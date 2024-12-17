Open Menu

Chief Justice PHC Visits Abbottabad District Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan, along with other judicial officers visited the District Courts here Tuesday. The delegation included Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali, Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa High Court Ikhtiar Khan and Additional Registrar Peshawar High Court Haq Nawaz.

During the visit, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan addressed the judges, emphasizing the sacred responsibility of delivering justice. He urged them to uphold the law and continuously enhance their knowledge to meet modern challenges and improve public service delivery.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline both personally and professionally, and advised the judges to prioritize their health.

The distinguished guests discussed various matters concerning the efficient delivery of justice in the region.

District and Session Judge Muhammad Shoaib welcomed the visitors and expressed gratitude for their time. He also briefed them on the performance of the District Judiciary and the reform initiatives it has implemented to improve its operations.

