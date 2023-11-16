Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Thursday visited Central Prison Haripur along with Justices of Abbottabad Bench, District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, Aun Haider, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Omar Khan, District Police Officer, Haripur were also present

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Thursday visited Central Prison Haripur along with Justices of Abbottabad Bench, District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, Aun Haider, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Omar Khan, District Police Officer, Haripur were also present.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and other guests were warmly welcomed by Umair Khan Superintendent Central Prison Haripur and Muhammad Naeem Regional Prison Officer Hazara along with their teams.

The Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Justice.

A brief presentation on Haripur jail, prisoners’ details and various healthcare facilities being provided to inmates was presented to guests.

The delegation visited and inspected the female section, hospital section, juvenile section, and various other parts of the prison where they met with prisoners. Issues of prisoners related to their trials were noted and necessary directions were given on the spot to concerned Judges for quick disposal. A total of 14 prisoners in petty nature crimes were released during the visit.

