Open Menu

Chief Justice PHC Visits Central Prison Haripur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Thursday visited Central Prison Haripur along with Justices of Abbottabad Bench, District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, Aun Haider, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Omar Khan, District Police Officer, Haripur were also present

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Peshawar Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Thursday visited Central Prison Haripur along with Justices of Abbottabad Bench, District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shahnaz Hameed Khattak, Aun Haider, Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Omar Khan, District Police Officer, Haripur were also present.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and other guests were warmly welcomed by Umair Khan Superintendent Central Prison Haripur and Muhammad Naeem Regional Prison Officer Hazara along with their teams.

The Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Justice.

A brief presentation on Haripur jail, prisoners’ details and various healthcare facilities being provided to inmates was presented to guests.

The delegation visited and inspected the female section, hospital section, juvenile section, and various other parts of the prison where they met with prisoners. Issues of prisoners related to their trials were noted and necessary directions were given on the spot to concerned Judges for quick disposal. A total of 14 prisoners in petty nature crimes were released during the visit.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Police Abbottabad Jail Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Visit Haripur

Recent Stories

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson re ..

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

6 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

4 minutes ago
 Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

4 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

4 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 12.53 billion

7 minutes ago
Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

14 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

14 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

14 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

14 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan