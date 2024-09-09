Open Menu

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Declines Tenure Extension

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 01:15 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 9th, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has categorically declined any extension in his tenure, stating that he would not accept such an offer, even if it were granted to other judges.

The Chief Justice made this statement during an informal conversation with journalists following his address at the full court reference held at the Supreme Court, marking the commencement of the new judicial year.

When asked about recent remarks by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, suggesting that judges’ retirement age could be extended and whether the Chief Justice would agree to such an extension, Justice Isa responded, "Bring Rana Sanaullah before me. There was a meeting attended by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and the Attorney General, but Rana Sanaullah was not present. During the meeting, it was suggested that the tenures of all Chief Justices could be extended.

I made it clear that while others may have their tenures extended, I will not accept it for myself. I don’t even know if I’ll be alive tomorrow."

Justice Isa’s firm refusal comes amidst ongoing discussions about judicial reforms and tenure extensions, a matter that has sparked debate among legal and political circles.

Regarding the scheduling of the hearing concerning the letter from six judges, Chief Justice Isa clarified that the decision rests with the committee. He further explained that the delay in forming a bench was due to the absence of Justice Musarrat Hilali, who was unable to participate due to health issues.

In response to a question about the objectives for the upcoming judicial year, Chief Justice Isa emphasized the need for improvements in the case management system, stating that there is much work to be done to enhance the efficiency of the judiciary.

