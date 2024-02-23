Open Menu

Chief Justice SHC Inaugurates Civil Court Building In Thana Bula Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated the renovated building of the Civil Court as well as the bar room in Thana Bula Khan taluka in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated the renovated building of the Civil Court as well as the bar room in Thana Bula Khan taluka in Jamshoro district on Friday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony he expressed hope that the court would provide justice to the local citizens while the local legal fraternity would also play their part in that regard.

He said he was amazed to see the natural beauty on the hills of the Thana Bula Khan area.

The judges of SHC including justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Muhammad Saleem Jessar, Omar Sial and others accompanied the Chief Justice.

The district judiciary, the civil judges, judicial magistrates and representatives of the Jamshoro District Bar Association were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Jamshoro Court

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

3 seconds ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

5 seconds ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

6 minutes ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

6 minutes ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

6 minutes ago
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

27 minutes ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

37 minutes ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

37 minutes ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

36 minutes ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

36 minutes ago
 West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian

West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan