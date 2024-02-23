Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated the renovated building of the Civil Court as well as the bar room in Thana Bula Khan taluka in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inaugurated the renovated building of the Civil Court as well as the bar room in Thana Bula Khan taluka in Jamshoro district on Friday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony he expressed hope that the court would provide justice to the local citizens while the local legal fraternity would also play their part in that regard.

He said he was amazed to see the natural beauty on the hills of the Thana Bula Khan area.

The judges of SHC including justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Salahuddin Panhwar, Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, Muhammad Saleem Jessar, Omar Sial and others accompanied the Chief Justice.

The district judiciary, the civil judges, judicial magistrates and representatives of the Jamshoro District Bar Association were present on the occasion.