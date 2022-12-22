UrduPoint.com

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Inaugurates Larkana District Bar Building

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh on Thursday inaugurated the District Bar Room and Library here at District Bar

Addressing the inaugural ceremony the CJ Sindh High Court said the building of Larkana District Bar was built in a new style.

Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said due to the increase in the number of members and the population, the lawyers should come up with a proposal for the extension of the bar.

He said that the work on Ratodero Judicial Complex would be completed within three months after which judges and lawyers would be able to sit there.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said that all basic facilities would be provided to the legal fraternity so that lawyers could equip themselves with modern technologies.

Chief Justice SHC termed the lack of judges as a huge problem and said that as many as 62 additional session judges were promoted in the last month for the first time in history to overcome this shortage.

He said that the promotions of senior civil judges are also going on. With the promotion, 99 vacancies of judges will be filled in the judiciary of Sindh soon.

He said that decisions on regular appeals up to 2021 have been made on the principal seats of the Sindh High Court and currently the appeals of 2022 are going on in the High Court.

