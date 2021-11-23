Chief Justices Peshawar High Court annoys over cutting of forests in hilly areas; directs installation of solar systems

UrduPoint.com

Chief Justices Peshawar High Court (PHC), Qaiser Rashid here Tuesday expressed annoyance over cutting of forests and non-supply of Sui-gas to hilly areas of district Swat and Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justices Peshawar High Court (PHC), Qaiser Rashid here Tuesday expressed annoyance over cutting of forests and non-supply of Sui-gas to hilly areas of district Swat and Chitral.

During the hearing cases relating to forest cutting in district Swat and Chitral, Deputy Attorney General informed the court that financial arrangements were being made to implement earlier verdicts of the court.

While giving remarks, the CJ PHC said that the federation should make arrangement for installation of solar energy panels for those hilly areas that are without Sui-gas facility.

He said the only way to protect natural resource of forest land was to provide alternative energy sources including Sui-gas to population dependent on firewood.

During the hearing, a representative of Sui Gas Department told the PHC that 70% of the people of the country do not have access to Sui-gas.

The court adjourned the next hearing till January 25.

