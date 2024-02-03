Chief Khateeb For Action Against Use Of E-cigarettes, Vaping
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In a move that challenges the tobacco industry's harm reduction narrative, Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Tayab Qureshi, has issued a powerful call to action against the use of e-cigarettes and vaping, highlighting their dangers and addictive nature.
Tayab Qureshi, who is also the Khateeb of the historic Masjid Mahabat Khan and Mohatam of the influential Madrassa Jama Ashrifiya, has reached out to all district Khateebs and prayer leaders across the province, urging them to educate their communities about the harms of nicotine-laden products, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
This initiative comes in the wake of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's recent interim ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 and within 50 meters of educational institutions, as per Section 144 for 2 months. This unprecedented measure underscores the province's commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its youth and educational environments.
Tayab Qureshi's letter to the District Khateebs and prayer leaders not only endorses this ban but also emphasizes the need for widespread awareness about the adverse effects of e-cigarettes, vapes, and other harmful substances like nicotine, tobacco, ice and chars.
He highlighted that the consumption of these substances is contrary to Islamic teachings and detrimental to the health and welfare of society at large.
Tayab Qureshi has expressed his appreciation for the role of civil society organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in bringing attention to this critical issue. He has called for a complete ban on the sale and use of e-cigarettes and vapes throughout the province, signalling a strong stance against the tobacco industry's efforts to market these products as less harmful alternatives to traditional smoking.
This call to action represents a significant blow to the harm reduction narrative promoted by the tobacco industry and marks a significant moment in the fight against nicotine addiction and its societal impacts.
Chief Khateeb's leadership in mobilizing religious and community leaders for this cause is a commendable step towards protecting public health and upholding the moral and ethical values of the community.
Recent Stories
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi
Imran claims he was offered deal to stay silent for three years
ECP completes all arrangements for general elections
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi31 seconds ago
-
230 polling station established to facilitate 275,358 voters in PP-10 constituency3 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for probe by UNHRC into genocide of Kashmiri people in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi calls for world action on Kashmir, Palestine issues23 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered32 minutes ago
-
69 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region32 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits election commission offices to oversee distribution of materials32 minutes ago
-
Six persons of family hurt in road mishap32 minutes ago
-
A total of 23,70,000 fines imposed over those violating election code32 minutes ago
-
Snowfall continues; tourists flocking to Murree43 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Chan1 hour ago
-
China's internet sector sees steady growth in 20231 hour ago