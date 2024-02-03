Open Menu

Chief Khateeb For Action Against Use Of E-cigarettes, Vaping

February 03, 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) In a move that challenges the tobacco industry's harm reduction narrative, Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Tayab Qureshi, has issued a powerful call to action against the use of e-cigarettes and vaping, highlighting their dangers and addictive nature.

Tayab Qureshi, who is also the Khateeb of the historic Masjid Mahabat Khan and Mohatam of the influential Madrassa Jama Ashrifiya, has reached out to all district Khateebs and prayer leaders across the province, urging them to educate their communities about the harms of nicotine-laden products, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

This initiative comes in the wake of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's recent interim ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 and within 50 meters of educational institutions, as per Section 144 for 2 months. This unprecedented measure underscores the province's commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its youth and educational environments.

Tayab Qureshi's letter to the District Khateebs and prayer leaders not only endorses this ban but also emphasizes the need for widespread awareness about the adverse effects of e-cigarettes, vapes, and other harmful substances like nicotine, tobacco, ice and chars.

He highlighted that the consumption of these substances is contrary to Islamic teachings and detrimental to the health and welfare of society at large.

Tayab Qureshi has expressed his appreciation for the role of civil society organizations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in bringing attention to this critical issue. He has called for a complete ban on the sale and use of e-cigarettes and vapes throughout the province, signalling a strong stance against the tobacco industry's efforts to market these products as less harmful alternatives to traditional smoking.

This call to action represents a significant blow to the harm reduction narrative promoted by the tobacco industry and marks a significant moment in the fight against nicotine addiction and its societal impacts.

Chief Khateeb's leadership in mobilizing religious and community leaders for this cause is a commendable step towards protecting public health and upholding the moral and ethical values of the community.

