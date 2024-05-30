Open Menu

Chief Meteorologist Predicts Dry Eid-ul-Azha, Warns Of Continued Heat

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz delivered a weather forecast on Thursday, indicating no likelihood of rain during Eid-ul-Azha and predicting hot conditions across most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz delivered a weather forecast on Thursday, indicating no likelihood of rain during Eid-ul-Azha and predicting hot conditions across most parts of the country.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that the intensity of heat would persist until June 4th, with temperatures remaining high until mid-June.

While some relief from the scorching heat is expected, particularly in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where light rain may occur in isolated areas over the next 2-3 days, the majority of the country is likely to experience dry weather, he said.

Dr Sarfraz further noted that on June 5th or 6th, there might be scattered light rainfall in North East Punjab, including areas like Lahore, Narowal, and Gujranwala.

Responding to queries about the onset of the monsoon season, he indicated that monsoon rains were anticipated to commence in July as usual, though there might be some variation in the timing.

However, he said that this year, the monsoon was expected to begin in July itself, with only minor fluctuations in the schedule.

