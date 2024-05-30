Chief Meteorologist Predicts Dry Eid-ul-Azha, Warns Of Continued Heat
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM
Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz delivered a weather forecast on Thursday, indicating no likelihood of rain during Eid-ul-Azha and predicting hot conditions across most parts of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz delivered a weather forecast on Thursday, indicating no likelihood of rain during Eid-ul-Azha and predicting hot conditions across most parts of the country.
Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that the intensity of heat would persist until June 4th, with temperatures remaining high until mid-June.
While some relief from the scorching heat is expected, particularly in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where light rain may occur in isolated areas over the next 2-3 days, the majority of the country is likely to experience dry weather, he said.
Dr Sarfraz further noted that on June 5th or 6th, there might be scattered light rainfall in North East Punjab, including areas like Lahore, Narowal, and Gujranwala.
Responding to queries about the onset of the monsoon season, he indicated that monsoon rains were anticipated to commence in July as usual, though there might be some variation in the timing.
However, he said that this year, the monsoon was expected to begin in July itself, with only minor fluctuations in the schedule.
Recent Stories
Stock markets diverge ahead of key inflation data
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa Uni ..
Four arrested in international anti-malware sweep
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh
Macron to host Biden for state visit after D-Day commemoration
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully
Pak Sat MM-1 communications satellite launch another chapter in Pak-China space ..
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day training workshop on ‘Leishmaniasis’ concludes at Addis Ababa University10 minutes ago
-
Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers7 minutes ago
-
CISS AJK Hosts Poster Competition to Commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer7 minutes ago
-
Universities to function as technology and knowledge incubators: CM Sindh7 minutes ago
-
Update about driving license for Sindh citizens; check details here19 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, fine imposed on owner11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s multi mission satellite PAKSAT-MM1 launched successfully11 minutes ago
-
Rs 25,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers14 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced life imprisonment14 minutes ago
-
Head of madrassa dies, brother injured in Dir Lower firing14 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
3 education board employees promoted20 minutes ago