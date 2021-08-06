Chief Minister accepts resignation of Dr Firdous

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accepted the resignation of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accepted the resignation of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information.

According to a press release issued by DGPR, Chief Minister Office has issued a notification in this regard, here on Friday.