Chief Minister Accepts Resignation Of Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accepted the resignation of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information.

According to a press release issued by DGPR, Chief Minister Office has issued a notification in this regard, here on Friday.

