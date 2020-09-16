UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Accords Approval For Conducting Probe Into Violations Of Laws, Through Concerned Investigation Departments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:21 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has accorded approval for conducting investigation through the concerned investigation departments into illegalities and irregularities found in the uplift schemes of various departments in different districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 )

The decision was taken in the lights of recommendations given by the Chief Ministers Inspection Team (CMIT) regarding the sheer violations of laws, rules and regulations.

The CMIT expressed its dissatisfaction over the standard of the uplift schemes launched in various districts of the province for the last couple of years.

The CMIT after thorough examination and field visits pointed out flaws and substandard work in the development projects, requesting the CM for fair probe into the unearthed illegalities and irregularities.

On the recommendation of CMIT, the chief minister directed that stern action against those responsible might be taken.

He also issued directives to immediately send case to the concerned investigation departments for impartial investigation into the sheer violations of laws and irregularities.

