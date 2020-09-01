Chief Minister accords approval for vehicles' bio-metric verification system

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to introducing bio-metric verification system for motor vehicles' registration in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to introducing bio-metric verification system for motor vehicles' registration in the province.

For the purpose, Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules-1969 would be amended to bio-metrically verify the vehicles registration instead of transfer order forms.

The CM chaired a meeting at his office in which different matters pertaining to the Excise & Taxation Department including the issuance of number plates and a new system of motor vehicles registration were reviewed.

The Chief Minister said the government was transforming the obsolete system to make it commensurate with the modern day needs. Now, the citizens would be able to register their vehicles through NADRA and Excise office through biometric verification and this facility would also be available at authorized motor dealers.

He directed that a plan be devised about bio-metric verification of applicants from homes through cellular phones. He also directed that process of issuance of motor vehicles number plates be further expedited as people were facing difficulty.

I want to resolve the issue at the earliest as the delay had already occurred in this regard and there was no room for the further hold-up, he added.

Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary, secretariesof finance, law and excise & taxation departments, MD PPRA,Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.