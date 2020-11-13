UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Accords Approval To Dualisation Of Roads Under PPP

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday chaired the 5th meeting of the public-private partnership policy and monitoring board at his office and accorded approval to dualization of 86-kilometre long Vehari-Multan road and 15-kilometre long Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan road through public-private partnership (PPP).

An amount of Rs 12 billion would be spent on the Vehari-Multan road project while Gujrat�Jalalpur Jattan road would be dualised with two billion rupees.

The secretary board and member PPP cell Dr Farrukh Naveed briefed about the public-private partnership based projects. The meeting was also briefed about the construction of ten 500-bedded general hospitals through the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting allowed the Sialkot ring road project through PPP mode along with up-gradation of Faisalabad-Jaranwala, Lundianwala road to expressway road with the facility of the service road as well as the commencement of six development projects through public-private partnership.

A flyover would also be constructed on the railway line in Jaranwala tehsil. The meeting endorsed the decision of the fourth meeting.

Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Asif Nakai, Taimoor Bhatti, adviser Dr Salman Shah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SMBR, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

