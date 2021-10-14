UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Acknowledges Rural Women Role In Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said rural women are playing an important role in the overall development of the society as they are working side-by-side with men in agriculture, livestock and other sectors

In his message, the CM said rural women were a lynchpin in the rural economy and an asset for the country.

Their role in the development of the rural economy was praiseworthy, he noted.

The government was actively working to protect the rights of the women of rural areas, he stated.

It is a collective responsibility to improve the quality of life of rural women. He said that we should appreciate their contribution to the overall development process while reiterating that more steps will be taken to safeguard their rights.

