Chief Minister Activates Departments To Tackle Dengue, Polio Virus

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Chief Minister activates departments to tackle dengue, polio virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to activate all departments concerned for eradication of dengue in the wake of current rainy spell.

While addressing a meeting regarding the dengue situation, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should proactively perform their duties for eradication of polio and dengue diseases and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take practical steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign would be run in the last week of August on the directions of the chief minister.

Usman Buzdar said that health and other departments should perform their duties professionally for complete elimination of the polio virus. He said that children under five years of age should be administered anti-polio drops through special teams at various places including at the entry and exit points of the cities.

Commissioners and DCs should also actively monitor the anti-dengue and anti-polio efforts in their respective areas and the Health Department should be given full assistance, along with monitoring of field teams, the CM said.

