Chief Minister Administers Anti-polio Vaccine To Children

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar administered anti-polio drops to the children at CM Office, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar administered anti-polio drops to the children at CM Office, on Friday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and DC Lahore were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was held in connection with the upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in the province. More than 120,000 polio workers would administer anti-polio drops to 20 million children during the campaign ending on December 4.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the government was fully cognizant of the health and safety of the Health department officials as the anti-polio drive was also affected due to coronavirus.

He said that 100 per cent vaccination target would be achieved while observing corona SOPs, adding that the ministers concerned and parliamentarians would monitor campaign in their respective areas.

It was also imperative to administer anti-polio drops to the children coming from other provinces as a polio-free society was a collective responsibility, he added.

The CM directed to arrange vaccination for children deprived of the anti-polio drops. The polio workers performing their duties diligently were heroes and parents should also get their children immunized by administering anti-polio drops to them, he added.

