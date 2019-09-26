UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Adviser Visits Citizen Facilitation Center At Barra

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

Chief Minister adviser visits Citizen Facilitation Center at Barra

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday visited Citizen Facilitation Centre in Barra, district Khyber and apprised himself about the provision of facilities to tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday visited Citizen Facilitation Centre in Barra, district Khyber and apprised himself about the provision of facilities to tribal people.

Speaking on the occasion, CM adviser said that fifteen citizen facilitation centers have been made functional in merged districts adding thirteen more centers would start working in tribal areas by February 2020.

He said that district Khyber and North Waziristan have got four facilitation centers each that are fully functional, three centers have started working in South Waziristan while two facilitation centers each have been operationalized in Kurram and Orakzai adding facilitation centers would start working in Bajaur and Mohmand by February 2020.

He also directed timely removal of hurdle in functionalizing facilitation centers and said that provincial government is serious to provide all the needed facilities to tribal people at their door steps.

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Chief Minister Technology February 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Facebook helps to build Community Resilience Progr ..

10 minutes ago

Batsmen make their presence felt on Day One of Qua ..

33 minutes ago

Stay orders, PPRA regulations leads to delay some ..

40 seconds ago

DG NAB orders verification of complaints against v ..

42 seconds ago

`Grand operation` against water theft in metropoli ..

44 seconds ago

Polyclinic receives 4,278 dengue patients so far

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.