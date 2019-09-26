Chief Minister adviser visits Citizen Facilitation Center at Barra

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday visited Citizen Facilitation Centre in Barra, district Khyber and apprised himself about the provision of facilities to tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology , Kamran Khan Bangash Thursday visited Citizen Facilitation Centre in Barra, district Khyber and apprised himself about the provision of facilities to tribal people.

Speaking on the occasion, CM adviser said that fifteen citizen facilitation centers have been made functional in merged districts adding thirteen more centers would start working in tribal areas by February 2020.

He said that district Khyber and North Waziristan have got four facilitation centers each that are fully functional, three centers have started working in South Waziristan while two facilitation centers each have been operationalized in Kurram and Orakzai adding facilitation centers would start working in Bajaur and Mohmand by February 2020.

He also directed timely removal of hurdle in functionalizing facilitation centers and said that provincial government is serious to provide all the needed facilities to tribal people at their door steps.