UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Advisor Inaugurates Basian- Galdheri, Garhi Habibullah To Barakot Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Chief Minister advisor inaugurates Basian- Galdheri, Garhi Habibullah to Barakot roads

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Thursday inaugurated Basian- Galdheri and Garhi Habibullah to Barakot roads in tehsil Balakot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Thursday inaugurated Basian- Galdheri and Garhi Habibullah to Barakot roads in tehsil Balakot.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that government has started work to address long standing demands of people living in backward areas of the province.

He said that work would be initiated on all the schemes included in Annual Development Program in current financial year while constructed work of roads situated in plain areas of Balakot would commence in next June next.

He assured resolution of all the basic problems confronted by people in PK 30 and said that developmental schemes would be initiated with the consultation of area citizenry.

CM Advisor said that available resources would be utilized to provide all the basic amenities of life to people and pledges made to people would be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Balakot June All Government PK-30

Recent Stories

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

4 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

6 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus

22 minutes ago

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

36 minutes ago

Air Travel Between Aleppo, Cairo to Resume in Near ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.