Chief Minister advisor inaugurates Basian- Galdheri, Garhi Habibullah to Barakot roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Thursday inaugurated Basian- Galdheri and Garhi Habibullah to Barakot roads in tehsil Balakot.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that government has started work to address long standing demands of people living in backward areas of the province.

He said that work would be initiated on all the schemes included in Annual Development Program in current financial year while constructed work of roads situated in plain areas of Balakot would commence in next June next.

He assured resolution of all the basic problems confronted by people in PK 30 and said that developmental schemes would be initiated with the consultation of area citizenry.

CM Advisor said that available resources would be utilized to provide all the basic amenities of life to people and pledges made to people would be fulfilled.