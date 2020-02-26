UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Advisor Inaugurates Creative Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:17 PM

Chief Minister advisor inaugurates creative festival

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Zia ullah Khan Bangash Wednesday inaugurated a creative festival in Islamia College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Zia ullah Khan Bangash Wednesday inaugurated a creative festival in Islamia College Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to CM on Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash was also present on the occasion.

The event organized by KP Science and Technology Department was participated in by students of leading universities, colleges and schools and presented their research and designed products.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Zia Ullah Khan Bangash said" KP Science and Technology department is providing career development opportunities to students." He also urged students to explore their innate abilities and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of modern day world. He also visited various stalls and appreciate the work of students.

