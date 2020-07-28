UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Advisor Inaugurates Open Air Gym At Peshawar Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons,Taj Muhammad Khan Tuesday inaugurated open air gym at Central Jail Peshawar to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.2.1 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Prisons,Taj Muhammad Khan Tuesday inaugurated open air gym at Central Jail Peshawar to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs.2.1 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM advisor said that provincial Government was taking steps to provide needed facilities to inmates in prisons.

He said that Government was also endeavoring to open small industrial units in KP prisons enabling inmates to earn livelihood in a respectable manner after release.

He informed that preparations were under to open wood-based industry in Haripur and leather industry in Peshawar prison.

CM advisor also visited under construction hospital at Central Jail Peshawar and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners.

He also directed authorities to focus rehabilitation of drug addicts in jail.

