Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood Saturday visited Mirza Kamran's Baradari here to review the measures being taken for beautification and cleanliness of the tourist spot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood Saturday visited Mirza Kamran's Baradari here to review the measures being taken for beautification and cleanliness of the tourist spot.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure renovation and up-gradation of the historical site.

He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to maintain the green area and put in place effective arrangements to beautify the city by planting more trees.

He also sought recommendations from officials concerned to make the Baradari more attractive for tourists.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, Director General Ghulam Farid and officers from Tourism, Heritage and PHA were also present.