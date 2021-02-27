Chief Minister aide advises Bilawal to focus deteriorating condition of Sindh

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:32 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Saturday advised PPP Chairman to focus deteriorating situation in Sindh and the indifferent attitude of party leadership towards affairs of Sindh had negatively impacted development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Saturday advised PPP Chairman to focus deteriorating situation in Sindh and the indifferent attitude of party leadership towards affairs of Sindh had negatively impacted development of the province.

Reacting over the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that PPP that was confined to Sindh should review its governance and focus affairs of their province in interest of masses.

Quashing the allegation of Bilwal Bhutto, CM aide said that those who introduced culture of corruption were now making hue and cry to divert attention of people.

He said that Ehsaas Program was introduced to support people in an impartial and transparent way while in past blue eyed and sycophants were given support and assistance under BISP.

He said that PPP had failed to launch any mega scheme in Sindh and its debacle was imminent owing to ill planned policies adding PTI would emerge victorious in Senate elections. He said that Bilawal Bhutto should visit KP to witness the achievements of PTI government for well being of people.

