Chief Minister Aide Calls On Asad Qaisar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:35 PM

Chief Minister aide calls on Asad Qaisar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash called on Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar in Islamabad and conveyed gratitude of KP CM over Afghan visa policy, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

During meeting, CM aide welcomed new visa policy for Afghanistan and said that it would strengthen bilateral relation between two neighboring countries. He said that issuance of visa at Torkham border would also facilitate patients who wants to get medical treatment in Pakistan.

He said that new phase of trade relations has been started with Central Asian States under the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan adding Khyber Pass Economic Corridor would prove to be game changer that would explore and promote new trade opportunities.

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

