Chief Minister aide condoles over death of Pir Sufaid Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Haj and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir expressed grief over the demise of Chief Editor daily Wahdat, Pir Sufaid Shah Hamdard.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, CM aide prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

He also praised the dedication, professionalism and services of Pir Sufaid Shah for promotion of journalism.