Chief Minister aide directs implementation of cabinet decisions regarding coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday directed authorities concerned to implement all the decision taken in the special meeting of the provincial cabinet and said that all the necessary measures have been taken against the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that protection of people was among the topmost responsibilities of the government and all the resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He said that strict action would be taken against educational institutions who were found guilty of flouting the order of government to close schools for 15 days.

Ajmal Wazir said that task force constituted under the headship of KP CM Mahmood Khan is working on emergency basis to tackle coronavirus.

He also advised public to take all the preventive measures needed to stop possible spread of contagion virus adding government is efficiently working to fulfill its responsibilities.