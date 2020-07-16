Chief Minister aide directs steps to control fire eruption incidents in mines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai has directed practical steps to control occurrences of fire eruption incidents in mines and protective measures to save lives of labors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai has directed practical steps to control occurrences of fire eruption incidents in mines and protective measures to save lives of labors.

He was talking to Chief Inspectorate of Mines and Minerals, Falak Zaman who called on him here Wednesday. Detailed discussion was also held on mining and mineral related business, labor and reserves in the province.

CM aide also directed legal action and closure of mines that are operating without implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and proper preventive measures.

He also directed to protect rights of mine workers and said that available resources should be utilized for financial and physical protection of the workers.

He said that mineral mines should be inspected within 15 days and SOPs relating to fire fighting and operation should be inspected to avoid any loss of life and property.