UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Aide Directs Steps To Control Fire Eruption Incidents In Mines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

Chief Minister aide directs steps to control fire eruption incidents in mines

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai has directed practical steps to control occurrences of fire eruption incidents in mines and protective measures to save lives of labors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai has directed practical steps to control occurrences of fire eruption incidents in mines and protective measures to save lives of labors.

He was talking to Chief Inspectorate of Mines and Minerals, Falak Zaman who called on him here Wednesday. Detailed discussion was also held on mining and mineral related business, labor and reserves in the province.

CM aide also directed legal action and closure of mines that are operating without implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and proper preventive measures.

He also directed to protect rights of mine workers and said that available resources should be utilized for financial and physical protection of the workers.

He said that mineral mines should be inspected within 15 days and SOPs relating to fire fighting and operation should be inspected to avoid any loss of life and property.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.