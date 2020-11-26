UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Aide Grieves Over Death Of Rubina Shaheen, Advises Adopting Corona Precautionary Measures

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Chief Minister aide grieves over death of Rubina Shaheen, advises adopting corona precautionary measures

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has expressed sorrow over the death of nurse, Rubina Shaheen who lost battle for life fighting corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has expressed sorrow over the death of nurse, Rubina Shaheen who lost battle for life fighting corona.

In a message issued here Wednesday, he prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also urged masses to realize situation and take all the needed precautionary measures against corona spread. He said corona cases are growing with each passing day and it would be unwise to turn a blind eye towards existing grave scenario.

He said that certain elements are holding public rallies and inciting people for their own interests adding people are being abandoned and left unattended after contracting corona. He advised people to use masks and maintain social distancing and help government to contain spread of corona.

