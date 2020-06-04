Chief Minister aide inaugurates embankment project at Chitral

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Thursday inaugurated construction project of protective embankments and channelization in Koleen Valley, Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Thursday inaugurated construction project of protective embankments and channelization in Koleen Valley, Chitral.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Wazir Zada said that according to vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, steps have been taken to promote tourism in Chitral.

He said that KP CM, Mahmood Khan has also expressed keen interest in addressing backwardness of Chitral, to make it a model district and bring it at par with other developed areas of the province.

He said that estimate of the inaugurated project is more than Rs 100 million adding Rs 400 million have been approved for various projects of infrastructure development in Chitral. He said that all the problems faced by the citizenry would be resolved and pledges made to public would be fulfilled according to their expectations.