Chief Minister aide inaugurates tree plantation drive in Orakzai

Like other parts of the country, Tiger Force Plan Day was observed and an impressive ceremony was held in Khadizai area of Upper Orakzai to mark the day here on Monday

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Tiger Force Plan Day was observed and an impressive ceremony was held in Khadizai area of Upper Orakzai to mark the day here on Monday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazan Jamal and Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khattak were the chief guests.

After inaugurating the drive by planting a sapling, they said 52000 saplings would be planted in Barlas area in connection with the Day while in Kalya, Kareez, Mushti Mela and Samana 20000 saplings would be planted.

They said that on a single day(Monday) 72000 saplings were being planted, adding all the government departments and tiger force were taking part in the drive.

They said that tree plantation would have positive impact on environment and help successfully tackle serious issues like climate change and global warming.

They said that concrete efforts would be made to realize vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to grow more trees and ensure healthy environment for living.