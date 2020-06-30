Chief Minister aide inspects development work in Christian Colony

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Monday inspected pace of ongoing development work in Christian Colony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada here Monday inspected pace of ongoing development work in Christian Colony.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to complete work within stipulated time limit and said action would taken against those found guilty of delaying developmental projects.

He also directed to ensure quality of work in all public welfare schemes.

He directed to complete sanitation work of the project within one month and said the government was initiating various schemes for welfare and uplift of minority communities.

He said the government would soon launch a housing scheme to benefit minority communities of KP besides creating employment opportunities for them, adding steps were being taken to ensure implementation of minority's quota in government departments.