Chief Minister Aide Inspects Water Provision Schemes At Shakar Dara, Rehmanabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:08 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Public Health Engineering, Riaz Khan Friday visited Kohat and inspected construction water provision scheme at Shakar Dara and Rehmanabad

He was also briefed about various aspects of these water provision schemes. He was informed that the schemes has third largest schemes of KP that would provide potable water to localities of Shakar Dara and Rehmanabad. Construction work on Rehmanabad site has been completed while distribution system would be completed very soon.

Speaking on the occasion, CM aide directed to continue construction work on Shakar Darra and complete the project within stipulated time limit.

He also directed to ensure quality of work and said that compromise would not be made on quality of project.

He also urged local population to monitor construction work and inform authorities about their concerns relating to project. He said that government of PTI has adopted policy of merit and transparency in greater interest of people adding those who were found guilty of ignoring their responsibilities would be dealt accordingly.

