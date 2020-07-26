UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Aide Rejects News About Wheat Crises In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Chief Minister aide rejects news about wheat crises in KP

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash Saturday termed news about wheat crises in the province as propaganda of certain mafia and said that government would ensure provision of cheap flour to the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash Saturday termed news about wheat crises in the province as propaganda of certain mafia and said that government would ensure provision of cheap flour to the people.

Responding to a news item regarding closure of flour mills, he said in a statement that certain vested elements were trying to project an image that KP province was facing severe wheat shortage.

He clarified that the rumors were baseless adding it was the first time that flour mills were being provided wheat in July on special rates to facilitate the people and fulfill flour consumption.

Bangash said the provincial government was vigilantly monitoring wheat supply and flour prices and many raids had been conducted in this connection.

He said that PASSCO had been contacted for wheat purchase and negotiations had been underway with Federal authorities for wheat import.

