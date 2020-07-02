UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Aide Suspends Two Officials Of Town I

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Chief Minister aide suspends two officials of Town I

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday visited Town-I and suspended two officials over dereliction of duties

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday visited Town-I and suspended two officials over dereliction of duties.

He inspected purchase record for the last six months and was apprised of the people's problems.

He also expressed displeasure over the condition of parks situated in the limits of Town-I and directed Town Municipal Officer to improve their condition.

CM aide said action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring their duties.

