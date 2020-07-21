Chief Minister aide takes notice of accident on BRT route

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government and Information Kamran Bangash has directed the authorities concerned to submit a report of the incident in which a man was hit by an automobile of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) near Chamknai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government and Information Kamran Bangash has directed the authorities concerned to submit a report of the incident in which a man was hit by an automobile of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) near Chamknai.

Kamran Bangash has also directed provision of best available medical treatment to the injured man. He also urged public to use underpasses of overhead bridges to cross BRT route.

It is pertinent to mention here that a man injured by a bus of BRT near Chamkani. The injured was using BRT route as a crossing point.