UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Aide Urges Critics To Avoid Politicization Of Billion Trees Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Chief Minister aide urges critics to avoid politicization of billion trees project

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Monday said billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) was a lifeline project of Pakistan and urged critics to avoid unnecessary criticism over it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Monday said billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) was a lifeline project of Pakistan and urged critics to avoid unnecessary criticism over it.

Addressing a press-conference along with Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here at Civil Secretariat, the Minister said BTAP was a part of the reforms agenda of the PTI Government launched it to combat the challenges posed by climate change.

He said BTAP was the first biggest initiative in Pakistan in green sector and 4th largest initiative in the world.

As result of BTAP,he said forest covered areas were enhanced by 6.3pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said BTAP was globally recognized and appreciated by IUCN, WWF, Bonn Challenge, World Economic Forum, Cop-21, UN General Assembly and others reputable organizations that was a great honour for PTI Government.

Kamran Bangash said critics had tried hard to make this national project controversial but failed.

He said baseless criticism against BTAP was a great injustice with people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said BTAP would continue in KP and all the set targets would be achieved.

Following successful completion of its first phase in KP under which about 1.18 billion saplings were planted in 2014-17, he said, the project was launched in the entire country under which additional one billion plants would be planted by 2023.

He said forests play significant role in mitigating effects of climate change, global warming and its promotion was imperative to control pollution and desertification.

The CM aide urged masses to plant maximum saplings to make the province lush green during the ongoing monsoon season.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Bonn All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

27 minutes ago

New law to position Dubai as world’s commercial ..

50 minutes ago

US Department of Transportation issues guidance do ..

51 minutes ago

Special economic zones in Gwadar to boost economy ..

3 minutes ago

Mishal Malik urges world community to put pressure ..

3 minutes ago

About Half of 200 Migrants Who Fled Sicily Recepti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.