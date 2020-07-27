Chief Minister aide urges critics to avoid politicization of billion trees project

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Monday said billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) was a lifeline project of Pakistan and urged critics to avoid unnecessary criticism over it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Monday said billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) was a lifeline project of Pakistan and urged critics to avoid unnecessary criticism over it.

Addressing a press-conference along with Provincial Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar here at Civil Secretariat, the Minister said BTAP was a part of the reforms agenda of the PTI Government launched it to combat the challenges posed by climate change.

He said BTAP was the first biggest initiative in Pakistan in green sector and 4th largest initiative in the world.

As result of BTAP,he said forest covered areas were enhanced by 6.3pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said BTAP was globally recognized and appreciated by IUCN, WWF, Bonn Challenge, World Economic Forum, Cop-21, UN General Assembly and others reputable organizations that was a great honour for PTI Government.

Kamran Bangash said critics had tried hard to make this national project controversial but failed.

He said baseless criticism against BTAP was a great injustice with people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said BTAP would continue in KP and all the set targets would be achieved.

Following successful completion of its first phase in KP under which about 1.18 billion saplings were planted in 2014-17, he said, the project was launched in the entire country under which additional one billion plants would be planted by 2023.

He said forests play significant role in mitigating effects of climate change, global warming and its promotion was imperative to control pollution and desertification.

The CM aide urged masses to plant maximum saplings to make the province lush green during the ongoing monsoon season.