Chief Minister aide urges people to adopt precautionary measures on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal khan Wazir has urged people to adopt all the needed precautionary measures on Eid-ul-Fitr and support the provincial government in its efforts to contain corona pandemic.

Briefing media at Civil Secretariat Peshawar here on Friday, he said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had directed all ministers, advisors, special assistants and members of assembly to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity keeping in view corona spread.

Ajmal Wazir said that if people would cooperate and follow SOPs, there would be more flexibility in lockdown while government is with no other option other than to impose complete lock down if people show indifferent attitude towards corona pandemic.

Recalling efforts ot government to facilitate people, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had resumed flights from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar on the special request of KP CM adding that government was providing all kinds of support to overseas in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries He said that Ehsas program is first transparent scheme in history of country which was benefiting laborers and working class indiscriminately. He also appreciated efforts of doctors in corona crises and said that their sacrifices and services would always be remembered.