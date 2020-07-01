UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Aide Visits WSSC, Acquires Briefing About Water Supply

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:49 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday visited Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and acquired briefing about the areas where water supply was being disturbed due to load shedding.

He was briefed about the current situation of water supply and steps being taken by authorities to address problems of area citizenry.

Accompanied by concerned officials of WSSC, he also visited OTS Road, Garden Colony and Christian Community Centre that faced water shortage due to loadshedding.

He also met with locals and apprised himself about their problems including provision of water to their areas.

