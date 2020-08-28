UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Alerts Line Departments In The Wake Of Rains

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Chief Minister alerts line departments in the wake of rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration, Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) and line departments to continuously monitor water channels, drains and rain nullahs for safety from urban flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration, Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs) and line departments to continuously monitor water channels, drains and rain nullahs for safety from urban flooding.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, he said that precautionary measures should be taken for safety from flooding in low-lying areas.

Similarly, the CM ordered for ensuring provision of necessary resources and made it clear that strict action would be taken if water was found accumulated on roads and bazaars. It was intolerable that people face any difficulty due to stagnant water, the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

