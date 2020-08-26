Chief Minister alerts line depts regarding possible flood in rivers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed the line departments to remain alert regarding possible flood in Chenab and Jhelum rivers and asked the administration of districts concerned to ensure necessary measures in advance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed the line departments to remain alert regarding possible flood in Chenab and Jhelum rivers and asked the administration of districts concerned to ensure necessary measures in advance.

He directed that ebb and flow of water in rivers be continuously monitored along with maintaining close liaison with relevant Federal agencies.

All preparations should be fully completed for dealing with any untoward situation, he said.

Similarly, abundant stock of anti-venom vaccine and chlorination tablets should be maintained. The Health department should make ready the first-aid teams along with ensuring advance arrangements for the vaccination of animals and the provision of fodder, he added.

The CM said the commissioners and DCs concerned should conduct visits to review the field situation, adding, flood emergency control rooms should be functional round-the-clock and line departments should be fully prepared to deal with any possible flood.