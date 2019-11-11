UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Allows Farmers To Sell Their Produce In Model Bazaars Directlly

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:55 PM

Chief Minister allows farmers to sell their produce in Model Bazaars directlly

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday allowed the farmers to directly sell their produce in 32-model bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday allowed the farmers to directly sell their produce in 32-model bazaars.

In a statement, he said the Punjab government would provide free of cost stalls to the farmers for selling their produce.

He also directed to expand the scope of agri fair-price shops, adding the consumers' rights would be fully protected.

The government would go to every extent to fully implement price-control mechanism as a policy of zero-tolerance was being pursued by the government and the concerned deputy commissioner would be held responsible, in case of any complaint about price-hike in district, he added.

He ordered to continue indiscriminate crackdown against the elements responsible for artificial price-hike and added that action should also be initiated against hoarders.

The administration should come into field to control the prices as public relief could not be ensured while sitting in the offices, he added.

The chief minister said price-control magistrate should daily check the prices of essential items as artificial increase could not be tolerated and the price-control committees would have to perform efficiently.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Agri Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ombudsman's appointment challenged in Lahore High ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's 95% transport load on roads unlike glo ..

1 minute ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening a step towards regional ..

1 minute ago

One month remission announced for prisoners in res ..

1 minute ago

Govt not to create hurdles in Nawaz Sharif's treat ..

7 minutes ago

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan organizes w ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.