Chief Minister allows farmers to sell their produce in Model Bazaars directlly

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday allowed the farmers to directly sell their produce in 32-model bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday allowed the farmers to directly sell their produce in 32-model bazaars.

In a statement, he said the Punjab government would provide free of cost stalls to the farmers for selling their produce.

He also directed to expand the scope of agri fair-price shops, adding the consumers' rights would be fully protected.

The government would go to every extent to fully implement price-control mechanism as a policy of zero-tolerance was being pursued by the government and the concerned deputy commissioner would be held responsible, in case of any complaint about price-hike in district, he added.

He ordered to continue indiscriminate crackdown against the elements responsible for artificial price-hike and added that action should also be initiated against hoarders.

The administration should come into field to control the prices as public relief could not be ensured while sitting in the offices, he added.

The chief minister said price-control magistrate should daily check the prices of essential items as artificial increase could not be tolerated and the price-control committees would have to perform efficiently.