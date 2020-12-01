UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Allows Free Treatment Of Ordinary Patients In Emergency Of SSH

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:11 AM

Chief Minister allows free treatment of ordinary patients in emergency of SSH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved free treatment of common patients in the emergency of social security hospitals (SSH) along with industrial workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday approved free treatment of common patients in the emergency of social security hospitals (SSH) along with industrial workers.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office.Law Minister Raja Basharat, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi, secretary Labour and others were present in the meeting.

During meeting, the Chief minister also directed to work-out feasible recommendations for the treatment of common patients in indoor and outdoor of such hospitals.

Usman Buzdar allowed necessary amendments in the relevant rules, adding that labour workers would also be given Insaf Sehat cards.

He gave in-principle approval to scrap factories' inspection and directed the Labour department to submit recommendations for the introduction of inspector-less regime as well as the self-assessment scheme.

The meeting also decided to issue an ordinance concerning the companies profits (workers participation) amendment bill. "The future appointments of Labour inspectors would be performance-based and the rights of the labourers would be ensured while promoting the best relationship between an employer and employees," concluded the chief minister.

