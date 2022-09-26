Chief Minister allows liver surgery in health card programme

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the inclusion of complicated liver surgery in the health card programme and accorded in principle approval to increase the funds of the programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the inclusion of complicated liver surgery in the health card programme and accorded in principle approval to increase the funds of the programme.

Similarly, complicated heart surgery of child patients would also be included in the health card programme.

The CM said that surgery of the liver, kidney and pancreas would be facilitated through Bahria International hospitals while the inclusion of complicated liver surgery would further facilitate the needy patients.

Vice President Bahria International Hospital Dr Shazia Malik called on CM here on Mondayand assured him of their cooperation in this regard. The operation and post-operative-care facilities would be provided on health card in Bahria international hospitals.

Dr Faisal Hanif of Bahria International hospitals; Gen (retd) Iftikhar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Imran Sikandar Baloch and others were also present.