Chief Minister Announces Compensation For Mardan, Nowshera Blasts' Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Chief Minister announces compensation for Mardan, Nowshera blasts' victims

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has announced financial assistance for the victims of Mardan and Nowshera blasts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has announced financial assistance for the victims of Mardan and Nowshera blasts.

The heirs of the deceased would be compensated Rs 500,000 each while the injured would be compensated Rs 200,000 each.

KP Home Department has been directed by the CM Secretariat to take steps for providing financial assistance to the heirs of the victims.

