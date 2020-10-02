UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Announces Compensation Package For Blast Victims

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday announced the compensation package for victims of recent bomb blast in district Nowshera and Mardan.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has issued a letter to the Home Department to take necessary steps in this regard.

Chief Minister announced compensation of Rs 500,000 to be given to heirs of deceased and Rs 200,000 will be given to the each injured.

