Chief Minister Announces Comprehensive Developmental Package For Upper Dir

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced a comprehensive developmental package for District Upper Dir including Rs 500 million for mega schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced a comprehensive developmental package for District Upper Dir including Rs 500 million for mega schemes.

The CM was addressing a public gathering in District Upper Dir where former MPA and former District President Pakistan People Party Anwar Khan Advocate, Jehangir Khan Advocate announced the joining Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his friends and followers.

Provision of salary package to police force as per salary package of regular police, initiation of construction work on Engineering University, construction of building for press club, provision of Rs.20 Crore for construction of two RCC bridges, solarization of mosques in District Upper Dir, Establishment of Degree College, Provision of Fire brigade, construction of new roads and completion of ongoing roads are included in the special package.

Mahmood Khan welcome former MPA into party and said that for the first time people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have re elected PTI that reflects confidence of masses on the leadership of party.

He also inaugurated newly constructed government Centennial Model High School completed with an estimated cost of Rs 35.75 million. He also announced installation of solar system in school, construction of playground and providing class IV staff to the school.

Speaking on the occasion, CM stated that looters of public money and corrupt political mafias have indebted every child of the province and affecting overall development and revenue generation.

He told that incumbent government was taking pragmatic measures for generating revenue besides establishing industrial zones, strengthening of communication networks, attracting investors by providing them conducive environment including provision of cheap electricity, promoting tourism and strengthening cross border trade activities with neighboring country Afghanistan.

He said that completion of Swat Motorway Phase-II, Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway, Chitral to Chakdara road, Chashma Lift Irrigation Scheme, wheeling of electricity and other similar schemes planned by the provincial government would not only increase revenue generation but would provide tremendous livelihood opportunities to citizens of KP.

Chief Minister also announced release of developmental funds for ongoing development schemes in District Upper Dir and early completion of Kumrat road.

He said that provincial government is focusing development of backward areas especially newly merged tribal districts.

Members National Assembly, Bashir Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, PTI Malakand Division President Fazal Hakim Khan, Sahibzada Kursheed Alam and local party office bearers were also present on the occasion.

