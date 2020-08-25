UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Announces Development Package For Faisalabad

Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced a special development package of Rs 13 billion for the city which would help in improving water supply and sewerage system besides rehabilitation of roads.

Talking to the media here at Circuit House, he said that Rs 500 million had been released for the completion of Kashmir Bridge Underpass at Canal Road, whereas, drinking water and sewerage related problems of the city would also be resolved on priority basis.

He said that Rs 500 million had been provided for Haseeb Shaheed Colony Hospital while land had also been designated for the construction of Journalists Housing Colony in Faisalabad.

He said that 187 kanal land had been allocated in Bismillah Pur for journalists colony.

Usman Buzdar said the Faisalabad was the third largest city of Pakistan and all its problems would be resolved on priority basis. He also assured to appoint Chairmen of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve the performance of the departments.

He said that reforms were also being introduced in police department while 10,000 new constables would be recruited purely on merit.

He said that 500 new vans would also be provided to the police department.

The CM said that 1200 schools had been upgraded while more schools would be upgraded soon.

He urged the assembly members to point out problems in theirconstituencies so that the same could be resolved on priority basis.

