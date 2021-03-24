UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Announces Development Projects In Sheikhupura

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

Chief Minister announces development projects in Sheikhupura

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced a development package worth more than Rs.10 billion for Sheikhupura along with establishment of Waris Shah University during his visit to the district, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced a development package worth more than Rs.10 billion for Sheikhupura along with establishment of Waris Shah University during his visit to the district, on Wednesday.

The CM also inaugurated a tree plantation drive at Sheikhupura Gymkhana.

At the outset, the CM inaugurated district education complex, Muridke trauma centre, CTD regional office and Faisalabad road to Sharaqpur chowk dual road projects worth Rs.1.27 billion, said a handout issued here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply and drainage project costing Rs 410 millions in Sheikhupura besides meeting with parliamentarians and notables.

PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri also called on the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the Sheikhupura development package would resolve problems of the area, adding that 19 mega projects would also be started with an amount of Rs 8.38 billion in Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, 8 projects including Narang Mandi cadet college, supply and drainage of water, healthcare, educational and roads repair schemes would be started.

The foundation stone of Manawala to Sucha Sauda road was laid to promote tourism. This project would cost Rs 640 million, the CM said, adding the government was working to complete the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road.

While talking to the parliamentarians, Usman Buzdar announced to visit all districts of the province, and said that the development packages would be finalized with the consultation of the parliamentarians.

The development process had been extended to backward areas as progress was the right of every locality, he said. "Early implementation of the district development package will be ensured and I will monitor the development schemes," the CM added.

Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri MPA said that Usman Buzdar was leading the province towards genuine development. He expressed confidence in CM Usman Buzdar and said he would fulfill the promise of development.

Parliamentarians thanked the CM for the development package. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adil Mahmood and Anwar Rashid of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others were also present.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a huge development package had been announced and an in-principle decision had also been made to detach Sheikhupura from the jurisdiction of LDA.

Necessary steps were being taken for the establishment of Waris Shah University as the establishment of universities in every district was a commitment of the government, he emphasised. "The government intends to accord every district its rights and I will continue to conduct visits to review the development process," he stated.

No one was politically victimised and the utmost effort was being made to deliver on merit, the CM emphasised and further mentioned that he had always strived to follow rules and merit. Development was the right of every citizen and early implementation of the district development package would be ensured, he added.

The CM said that issues pertaining to the Sheikhupura press club were sympathetically reviewed and journalists would be given health cards on a priority basis.

The CM took strict notice of complaints of corruption during his Sheikhupura visit and SDO local government Waseem-ud-Din and tehsildar Muridke Ahmed Raza Sultan were suspended and departmental action was ordered. "Corruption is intolerable and there is no room for corrupt officers in the province," the CM added.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Road Rashid Progress Sheikhupura Muridke Chamber Narang Mandi Ahmed Raza Commerce Media All From Government Industry Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Three members of family killed in road mishap

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince mourns death of Hamdan bin Ra ..

27 minutes ago

Dinner for Official Guests on Greece's 200th Indep ..

3 minutes ago

Reforms in institutions, top priority of PTI mani ..

3 minutes ago

Earthquake in China's Xinjiang Kills 3 - Reports

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 24 Mar 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.