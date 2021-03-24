UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Announces Development Projects Worth Rs 8.41 Bln In Gurjanwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Chief Minister announces development projects worth Rs 8.41 bln in Gurjanwala

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects worth 8.41 billion along with the establishment of a university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects worth 8.41 billion along with the establishment of a university.

Talking to media Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced new projects including a flyover at Alam Chowk ,as well as internal and external link roads in the city.

He announced that 14 more projects will be started including a burn unit with estimated cost of Rs. 1.92 billion. He also announced University of Gujranwala project with sub-campuses of Punjab University and UET, said a handout issued here. "The necessary process has already been started and I will monitor this project", the CM added.

Meanwhile, the Federal government will also be approached for improvement of GT Road. He also announced that a road will be constructed to link Gujranwala with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Briefing the media about steps for public welfare, the CM said Sahulat Bazaars will be established at the level of tehsil and food items will be provided at the rates of 2018 in Ramazan Bazaars.

To a question referring to PML-N stance, he termed it improper to take processions to institutions and asserted that law will come into action over 'any violation of law'.

The CM inaugurated four projects of 7.84 billion at Ghakar sports Arena. He also inaugurated Ghakar Sports Arena, Gujranwala Arts Council Auditorium, OPD unit of teaching hospital medical college Gujranwala and 62.5 acre landfill site project.

He handed over keys of 106 vehicles of Gujranwala Waste Management Company to officials and laid the foundation stone of BS Block in Government Postgraduate College for Women, Shadab Training Institute and building of Special education Centre Kamoke worth Rs 2. 23 billion.

The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be linked with GT Road at Morr Eminabad,it was learnt. Chief Minister said, " I will visit every nook and corner of the province to take steps for the betterment of the province".

Earlier, CM Buzdar met PTI leader Hamid Nasir Chattha and discussed development agenda of PTI government. He also held meetings with different delegations including PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari and Younis Ansari and assured to resolve problems of the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Sports Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Company Visit Vehicles Road Gujranwala Nasir SITE Kamoke University Of Engineering And Technology Women 2018 Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Comprehensive strategy imperative for conservation ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Will never resign from assembles: Sheikh Rashe ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. making all-out efforts to facilitate farmers ..

2 minutes ago

Warming drives 'fundamental' changes to ocean, sci ..

2 minutes ago

Clarke urges Scotland to prove they are not 'one-t ..

2 minutes ago

Niger wrestles with security nightmare as death to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.