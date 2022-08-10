UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Announces Financial Aid For Affectees Of Floods In Esa Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Chief Minister announces financial aid for affectees of floods in Esa Khel

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced 800,000 rupees each for the heirs of seven people who lost their lives in flash floods in the Esa Khel area of Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced 800,000 rupees each for the heirs of seven people who lost their lives in flash floods in the Esa Khel area of Mianwali.

According to handout issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister telephonically contacted Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and directed to disburse Rs 5.

6 million among the heirs without delay.

He said that the damages to houses and crops would also be compensated and the owners of completely destroyed houses would be given financial assistance of 600,000 rupees each. Similarly, owners of partially damaged houses would get 400,000 rupees each and damages to livestock would also be compensated, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Mianwali Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

AJK minister gets contempt notice from supreme cou ..

AJK minister gets contempt notice from supreme court

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day arran ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Independence Day arrangements

1 minute ago
 Revival of cotton top priority of Punjab govt: Min ..

Revival of cotton top priority of Punjab govt: Minister

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister appreciates for best security arran ..

Chief Minister appreciates for best security arrangements on Ashura Muharram

1 minute ago
 Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

Arson suspected as huge French wildfire reignites

19 minutes ago
 Delegation of minorities representatives calls on ..

Delegation of minorities representatives calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.