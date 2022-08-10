Chief Minister announces financial aid for affectees of floods in Esa Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced 800,000 rupees each for the heirs of seven people who lost their lives in flash floods in the Esa Khel area of Mianwali

According to handout issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister telephonically contacted Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and directed to disburse Rs 5.

6 million among the heirs without delay.

He said that the damages to houses and crops would also be compensated and the owners of completely destroyed houses would be given financial assistance of 600,000 rupees each. Similarly, owners of partially damaged houses would get 400,000 rupees each and damages to livestock would also be compensated, he added.